2020 February 12 09:56

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices are recovering after the fall amid the demand risks caused by coronavirus outbreak.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $210 pmt (-$15).

Average price of MGO - $510 pmt (-$15).

Average price of ULSFO - $470 pmt (+$5).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $410 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $5 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.