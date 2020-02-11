2020 February 11 17:29

Hapag-Lloyd and HHLA to continue collaboration

Hapag-Lloyd AG and Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) will be continuing their close cooperation in Hamburg for another five years, the company said in its release.

On the basis of this decision, both companies will now be able to make necessary investments and boost their overall competitiveness. Both parties have also agreed to intensify their collaboration on sustainability-related issues. For example, there are plans to make additional significant reductions in emissions in the Port of Hamburg and to work together to rigorously expand hinterland connections.

ABOUT HHLA

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a leading European logistics company. With a tight network of container terminals in Hamburg, Odessa and Tallinn, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future. Its business model is based on innovative technologies and is committed to sustainability.