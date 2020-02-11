2020 February 11 14:37

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 2020 fell by 9.4% Y-o-Y to 1.43 million tonnes

In January 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 1.43 million tonnes of cargo (+9.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, transshipment of export cargo fell by 5.8% to 1.23 million tonnes including 222,950 tonnes of paper (-9.3%), 161,400 tonnes of cellulose (+14.4%), 165,890 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+17.2%) and 232,820 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+29.5%).



Transshipment of import cargo fell by 21% to 294,570 tonnes including 95,160 tonnes of general cargo (-6.4%), 61,130 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-30%), 78,100 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5%) and 26,600 tonnes of loose bulk cargo (-52%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 16% to 406,620 tonnes, coastal traffic fell by 87.8% to 12,270 tonnes.



Transshipment of containers fell by 4.6% to 50,620 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 10.3% to 217 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2018, the port handled 16.17 mln t of cargo.