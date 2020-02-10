2020 February 10 17:55

Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman

The patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" of the Baltic Fleet made a scheduled business call at the port of Salalah (Oman), says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the stay, the crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and make a technical inspection of the ship. After the completion of the call, which will last until February 18, the Baltic Fleet patrol ship will continue its anti-piracy watch in the Indian ocean.

According to the plan of the long-range campaign, a detachment of warships of the Baltic Fleet will continue anti-piracy activities in the Indian ocean until the end of February.

A detachment of ships of the Baltic Fleet consisting of the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy", the sea tug "Viktor Konetsky" and the tanker "Yelnya", performing planned tasks of a long-distance campaign, left the military harbor of Baltiysk on October 1, 2019 and set a course for the Indian ocean. In December 2019, a group of ships led by the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" took part for the first time in the naval part of the Russian-Indian exercise INDRA-2019, the trilateral exercises with China and Iran "Marine Security Belt", and the Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise. Currently, the patrol ship "Yaroslav Mudriy" continues to perform the tasks of the anti-piracy watch in the Indian ocean.