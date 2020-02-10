2020 February 10 17:33

Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January 2020 climbed by 0.4%, year-on-year, to 570,400 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, transshipment of grain grew by 0.6% to 248,100 tonnes, anthracite – fell by 90.4% to 11,500 tonnes, construction materials – grew by 9% to 50,100 tonnes, oil products – grew 1.52 times to 55,400 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo climbed by 2% to 3,126 units, container throughput increased by 22% to 191 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 2,475 passengers, up 15%, year-on-year.

The number of calls grew by 1% to 145.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.