2020 February 10 16:51

Gdynia, Poland to host Transport Week 2020 on 3-4 June 2020

The 10th edition of the Transport Week conference returns to Gdynia, Poland, on 3-4 June 2020. “We will tackle the state of the global economy and maritime industry’s key trends in 2020, port expansion projects, secrets of public-private partnerships and more. The event will be traditionally accompanied by a plethora of exciting side events”, says Actia Forum, the event organizer.

