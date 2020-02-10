2020 February 10 16:19

Freeport of Riga Authority to host Ports 4.0 Conference on 3-4 March 2020

The second edition of the Ports 4.0 conference, organized by the Baltic Ports Organization, will be held on 3-4 March, 2020, in Riga, Latvia. Hosted by the Freeport of Riga Authority, the event will focus on the impact the 4 th industrial revolution had on the port industry. The Conference will focus on digitalization, automation and innovative, sustainable technologies.

