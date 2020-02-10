2020 February 10 16:34

IHC delivered an IHC Beaver® 50 cutter suction dredger for the Mozambique LNG export project

Subtech and Royal IHC have taken an important step in the development of dredging capacity in southern Africa, the company said in its release. IHC has delivered an IHC Beaver® 50 cutter suction dredger (CSD) with an extensive option package to Subtech for the Mozambique LNG export project. Here, Subtech has been awarded for the design and construction of a marine offloading jetty by EPC contractor CCS JV, which is a joint venture formed by Saipem, McDermott International and Chiyoda Corporation.

Subtech secured the contract for the first phase of the marine offloading jetty by offering a creative and innovative design to their client CCS JV. The first phase of the jetty’s sand-filled geotextile tube foundations, sheet pile caisson jetty head and access channel requires extensive dredging activities. By investing in the IHC Beaver® 50 CSD, which is currently being commissioned, Subtech can now carry out the dredging work by itself.