2020 February 10 15:34

Wärtsilä & DNV GL agree to collaborate in promoting and accelerating marine sector's digital transformation

The technology group Wärtsilä and classification society DNV GL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in which they agree to work together to contribute to the marine industry's ongoing digital transformation, the company said in its release.

In particular, the two companies wish to further explore the potential use of digital technologies, collaborative data sharing, and standardisation to enhance existing products and services, and to develop new ones. The agreement was signed by Roger Holm, President, Wärtsilä Marine and Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV GL - Maritime on 6th February.

Among the focus areas will be collaboration on digital technologies and big data in classification and the requirements for their use. The project will examine the application of these technologies in areas such as autonomous ships, advanced remote services, new bridge technologies, and data sharing. Cyber security will be another natural area of cooperation.

In announcing the agreement, the two companies noted that digital transformation developments can have an immediate and transformative impact on operations and existing business models.

WäRTSILä IN BRIEF:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

ABOUT DNV GL - MARITIME:

DNV GL is the world's leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.