2020 February 10 14:44

Rauanheimo and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd sign an agreement on the investments for the expansion of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal

Rauanheimo and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd have signed an agreement on the investments for the expansion of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal, the company said in its release.

In addition to the current infrastructure, Rauanheimo will invest in a new rail waggon unloading terminal and in tracks serving the terminal, to be built in co-operation with Port of HaminaKotka Ltd. Rauanheimo uses the investments to strengthen the leading position of the Mussalo terminal in the handling of dry bulk products that require indoor storage.

By the summer, Rauanheimo will have invested more than 17 million euros in the warehouses and equipment at Mussalo. This includes conveyor, crane and wheel loader equipment plus a bulk warehouse of 30,000 m2. The M-1, M-3, M-4 and M-5 warehouses have been divided into separate departments, which enables the simultaneous storage of more than 100,000 tonnes of various types of products.

Rauanheimo plans to elevate the annual capacity of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal in steps from the present over 1 million tonnes to 3 million tonnes. To achieve this, the new unloading station with its tracks hold a key role.

Rauanheimo serves as the operator in warehouses M-6 and M-5, too. The operations cover all the services needed by a customer, from rail waggon unloading to the loading of ships.

Rauanheimo is a leading port operator and the biggest operator in transit transport in Finland.

In addition to Russian transit customers, the company’s clientele includes the biggest players in the mining, wood processing and metal industries in Finland.

Rauanheimo operates at 7 ports and is the biggest dry bulk operator in Finland.