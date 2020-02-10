2020 February 10 15:04

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,105 in RF spot market

Between February 3 and February 7, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 595 against the previous week to RUB 10,105 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district was flat at RUB 8,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 490 to RUB 7,927, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 566 to RUB 7,260, in the Southern federal district was flat at RUB 14,850, in the Siberian federal district – fell by RUB 477 to RUB 13,177, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 2,620 to RUB 21,510.