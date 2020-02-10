  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 10 13:29

    Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 1.363 million tonnes

    In January 2020, port Kavkaz handled 1.363 million tonnes of cargo (-25%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility decreased by 12% to 593,000 tonnes.

    Exports from port Kavkaz surged by 42% to 186,000 tonnes while imports plunged by 56% to 3,700 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 32% to 680,000 tonnes.

    Transshipment of oil products surged by 89% to 610,000 tonnes, sulphur – 8.8 times to 142,000 tonnes while grain transshipment fell by 50% to 428,000 tonnes.

    Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 42% to 6,700 tonnes.

    The number of calls to port Kavkaz fell by 9% to 338 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.

Другие новости по темам: Kavkaz  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 10

18:12 SCF Angara’s crew rescues seven fishermen in Gulf of Finland
17:55 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet makes business call at port of Oman
17:33 Port of Liepaja (Latvia) handled 570,400 tonnes of cargo in January 2020, up 0.4 % Y-o-Y
17:04 CMA CGM and Energy Observer join forces to make hydrogen one of the energy sources of tomorrow
16:51 Gdynia, Poland to host Transport Week 2020 on 3-4 June 2020
16:34 IHC delivered an IHC Beaver® 50 cutter suction dredger for the Mozambique LNG export project
16:19 Freeport of Riga Authority to host Ports 4.0 Conference on 3-4 March 2020
16:04 “K” Line enters into long-term time charter with Petronas LNG for two newbuilding LNG vessels
15:34 Wärtsilä & DNV GL agree to collaborate in promoting and accelerating marine sector's digital transformation
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,105 in RF spot market
14:44 Rauanheimo and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd sign an agreement on the investments for the expansion of the Mussalo Bulk Terminal
14:42 Naming ceremony held for SCF Group’s latest LNG carrier, SCF La Perouse
14:32 Yang Ming ship arrested in Sydney for pollution debt
14:20 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
13:55 Environmental Policies and their impact in the spotlight at POSIDONIA 2020
13:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 1.363 million tonnes
13:04 TUI AG to sell Hapag-Lloyd Cruises unit to JV TUI Cruises in €1.2 bln deal
12:50 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved reconstruction of Volgograd hydrosystem
12:04 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
11:03 MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Petrobras
10:31 Four new LNG сarriers on сontract with Shell
10:13 Female port managers hone their skills
09:42 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 10
09:38 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.17% to $54.38, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.18% to $50.23
09:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 415 points
09:07 Abu Dhabi Ports doubes visitor capacity at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach with AED 100 million expansion
09:06 Financing and time-charter agreements signed for four icebreaking LNG carriers for Arctic LNG 2 project

2020 February 9

17:55 Cruise Baltic: Record number of cruise guests in the Baltic Sea in 2019
16:53 Coast Guard responds to submerged vessel near Corpus Christi, Texas
15:17 NYK orders second LNG-fueled PCTC
14:39 Hapag-Lloyd launches remote reefer supply chain monitoring tool “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE”
13:27 Condensate treatment capacity expanded at the Samburgskiy license area
12:18 ClassNK releases new PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) software
11:08 Feadship launches 99.95-metre superyacht Moonrise
10:43 USCG reopens Intracoastal Waterway near Berwick, Louisiana

2020 February 8

16:57 Eastern Shipbuilding launches the A. Thomas Higgins for E.N. Bisso & Son
15:04 USCG oversees removal of pollutants from grounded vessel off Hilo
14:39 Colonna Shipyard in Norfolk secures $10,5m contract from Military Sealift Command
13:41 HII to acquire Hydroid and establish strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime
12:51 Knud E. Hansen unveils its innovative 212-metre RoPax ferry design
11:14 Container shipping outlook 2020: credit quality stable; threats to seaborne trade volumes remain, Scope Ratings says

2020 February 7

18:23 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2020 grew by 4% Y-o-Y to 1.29 million tonnes
18:01 Novorossiysk icebreaker arrives at Vanino seaport
17:58 Havyard to cooperate with Kleven on completion of PSV
17:42 Nibulon’s largest vessel to increase company’s annual cargo transshipment volumes by 2-3 million tonnes
17:19 Large-scale operational dredging project continues in Berdyansk port
16:48 Truboshpunt Engineering supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
16:24 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes
16:00 Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement
15:36 Turku Shipyard’s supply orders almost doubled in two years
15:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
14:21 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Kamchatka
14:02 Sogester Luanda and Namibe infrastructure upgrades continue
13:15 Damen unveils Ballast Water Pre Filtration Barge
13:08 Stena Estrid makes her debut on the Irish Sea
12:55 Tallink Grupp to reroute its Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route
12:32 Port Houston Chairman testifies before Congress need to widen the Houston Ship Channel
12:02 RPAS surveillance flights being used to enhance fisheries control
11:40 THETIS-Med inspection support tool enters into service
11:17 International Chamber of Shipping expresses concern at increasing attacks on ships crews