2020 February 10 13:29

Throughput of port Kavkaz in January 2020 fell by 25% Y-o-Y to 1.363 million tonnes

In January 2020, port Kavkaz handled 1.363 million tonnes of cargo (-25%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility decreased by 12% to 593,000 tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz surged by 42% to 186,000 tonnes while imports plunged by 56% to 3,700 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 32% to 680,000 tonnes.

Transshipment of oil products surged by 89% to 610,000 tonnes, sulphur – 8.8 times to 142,000 tonnes while grain transshipment fell by 50% to 428,000 tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 42% to 6,700 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz fell by 9% to 338 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.