2020 February 10 12:50

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved reconstruction of Volgograd hydrosystem

Experts of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) have considered and approved the design documentation for fitting Volgograd hydrosystem with modern mechanical equipment, Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.

The works will be performed under the “Comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024” and “Sea and Rive Transport” subprogramme of the federal targeted programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.



The customer of the works is Volga-Don Basin Administration.

The Volga Hydroelectric Power Station is the largest hydroelectric station in Europe, and it is the last of the Volga-Kama Cascade of dams, immediately before the Volga River flows into the Caspian Sea. Built as part of a massive postwar industrialization effort known as the Great Construction Projects of Communism, it was declared complete in 1961.

Reconstruction of hydraulic engineering structures in Russia are to be discussed at the Third International Congress ‘Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging’ (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow). The Congress is organized by Media Group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.

