2020 February 10 12:04

Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits

Maersk Line, the world’s largest container shipping company, is partnering with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE GmbH (PLS) to integrate spot pricing into PLS’ market leading Global Price Management (GPM) software solution, the company said in its release.



GPM, launched by Hamburg-headquartered PLS in (2010), is the trusted choice of the freight forwarding industry, with 12 of the top 20 global freight forwarders utilising the platform. It enables enhanced efficiency, productivity and profitability by giving users greater control and transparency over transportation rates and management, with an array of extensions available to add value and deliver business benefits.



Henning Voss, Co-founder and CEO at PLS, says the addition of Maersk Spot to the solution will further empower customers, while also helping Maersk meet their own business objectives.



GPM is available to the market via both a standard licence purchase and through a ‘software as a service’ (SaaS) agreement, whereby customers access the platform online. The software, built on PLS’ unrivalled wealth of master data and market understanding, is continually refined to improve user benefits and experience.



About PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE:

For almost two decades, PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE has built best-in-class rate management applications for the largest Freight Forwarders in the world. PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE is a member of the portrix group, which has created and developed software for corporate customers since 2001.



About A. P. Moller-Maersk:

A. P. Moller-Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers´ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs roughly 76.000 people.



About Maersk Spot:

Maersk Spot is a new online product offering a much simpler way to ship customer´s cargo.



With Maersk Spot, customers can search and get competitive rates online 24/7. The all-in price is fixed upfront and there is a loading guarantee. This dynamic online pricing fixed at booking creates one transaction for the customer from quotation to booking confirmation, profoundly simplifying the buying process.



Maersk Spot is one of the many initiatives to simplify customers supply chains.