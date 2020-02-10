2020 February 10 11:03

MISC secures long-term charter contracts with Petrobras

MISC Berhad (“MISC”) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AET Tanker Holdings Sdn Bhd (“AET”), has been awarded long-term charter contract(s) for three newbuilding Suezmax DP2 Shuttle Tankers from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (“Petrobras”), MISC said in its release.

AET is the petroleum shipping unit of MISC and specialises in the global ocean transport of petroleum. AET will own and operate the newbuilding Suezmax DP2 Shuttle Tankers for operations in Brazilian and international waters. The estimated contract value is USD525.6million and the charter is expected to commence in 2022. These long-term time charter contracts will further reinforce AET’s position as one of the global market leaders in the niche Dynamic Positioning Shuttle Tankers market in addition to fortifying its position as amongst the world’s leading international petroleum shipping solutions providers.

About MISC

Berhad MISC Berhad (MISC), was incorporated in 1968 and is a world leading provider of international energy related maritime solutions and services. The principal businesses of the Group comprise energy shipping and its related activities, owning and operating offshore floating solutions, marine repair and conversion, engineering and construction works, integrated marine services, port and terminal services as well as maritime education and training. As at 31 December 2019, MISC Group’s fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Petroleum and Product vessels, 14 Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as 2 LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU). The fleet has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 13 million tonnes. We take pride in our asset and service reliability, commitment to uphold the highest standards of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), fostering a culture of excellence amongst our employees, operating responsibly and caring for the environment as well as making a positive difference to the communities in which we operate.

MISC Group is a member of ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ committed to developing zero-emission vessels by 2030. The Coalition is a powerful alliance of more than 70 public and private organizations that will lead the push for international shipping’s decarbonisation.

About AET

AET specialises in the global ocean transport of petroleum and operates a fleet comprising 14 VLCCs, 6 Suezmaxes, 1 Panamax, 32 Aframaxes, 4 DP shuttle tankers, 3 MR2 tankers, 5 LR2 tankers and 6 chemical ships. Its current orderbook comprises 7 vessels. The company is headquartered in Singapore, with commercial centres in Houston, Kuala Lumpur, London, Montevideo, Panama and Rio de Janeiro with a specialist offshore lightering unit in Galveston, Texas. AET is the petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group, MISC Berhad.