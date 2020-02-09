2020 February 9 13:27

Condensate treatment capacity expanded at the Samburgskiy license area

PAO NOVATEK (“NOVATEK” and/or the “Company”) announced that Arcticgas, a joint venture between NOVATEK and PAO Gazprom Neft, expanded the gas condensate treatment facility’s capacity at the Samburgskiy license area to accommodate the increased volumes of gas condensate from developing the Achimov horizons. Pilot operation started at the facility’s third stage with a capacity of 1.2 million tons of gas condensate per annum.



“We are increasing production from deeper Achimov horizons with higher concentration of liquid hydrocarbons,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “By drilling new Achimov wells and commissioning the additional production capacities, we will increase our natural gas and liquids production in the UGSS area, as well as increase the volumes of gas condensate processing.”



