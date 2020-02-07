  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 7 18:23

    Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2020 grew by 4% Y-o-Y to 1.29 million tonnes

    In January 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 1.29 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.

    According to the Harbour Master’s Office, loading totaled 1.27 million tonnes (+3%, year-on-year), unloading – 23,000 tonnes (twice as much as in January 2019).

    In the reporting period, transshipment of grain fell by 44% to 310,000 tonnes, coal – by 12% to 194,000 tonnes while transshipment of oil products grew by 14% to 323,000 tonnes.

    Turnover of vessels climbed by 3% with 334 units.

