2020 February 7 18:01

Novorossiysk icebreaker arrives at Vanino seaport

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch Novorossiysk icebreaker arrived at the seaport of Vanino on January 30, 2020, Rosmorport says in a press release.

Pursuant to the icebreaker arrangement plan for the 2019-2020 icebreaker support period in Russian freezing ports the Novorossiysk icebreaker will be used by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Vanino Branch to render icebreaker support services for vessels moving to the seaport of Vanino.

The key particulars of the icebreaker fully meet the working conditions during the winter navigation in the north of the Sea of Japan.

Before the Novorossiysk icebreaker arrived at the seaport of Vanino the Captain Khlebnikov icebreaker of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Far Eastern Branch kept the watch. In January the Captain Khlebnikov made 26 operations to provide icebreaker support for 43 vessels.

The Captain Khlebnikov carried out its task and left for the seaport of Prigorodnoye where it would provide support for oil tankers and gas carriers.