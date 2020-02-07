2020 February 7 17:42

Nibulon’s largest vessel to increase company’s annual cargo transshipment volumes by 2-3 million tonnes

During four months of its operation, the self-propelled P-140 project floating vessel has shipped for export about 600 thousand tons of agricultural commodities, NIBULON says in a press release.

Over this period, NIBULON MAX has successfully operated both in the port and in the outer roads. In its cargo holds, the floating vessel transported grain from Mykolaiv transshipment terminal to the outer roads of Mykolaiv Sea Port, conducting loading and unloading operations by itself. Since October 2019, the floating vessel has transshipped for export agricultural commodities from more than 150 NIBULON’s non-self-propelled vessels.

NIBULON MAХ is the largest vessel in NIBULON’s fleet. Its capacity enabled the company to transship the same amount of agricultural commodities during four months, which St. Mykolai floating vessel, Nibulonivets and Nibulonivets-2 non-self-propelled vessels transshipped during the same period of time. Due to the vessel’s operation, NIBULON increases transshipment volumes in the outer roads without involving third parties. Consequently, this increases the country’s export potential and demonstrates a successful implementation of the company’s investment program to revive Ukrainian navigation.

According to the company’s specialists, NIBULON MAX will increase the annual cargo transshipment volumes by fleet by 2-3 million tons, having increased cargo transshipment by NIBULON’s fleet up to 5-6 million tons per year.

The vessel is equipped with the two CBG360 bow cranes (Liebherr-MCCTEC Rostock GmbH) with the maximum lifting capacity of 45 tons, and the boom outreach of 36 m. The cranes’ productivity is 18,000 tons per day. The vessel has two holds with the capacity of 13,400 cubic meters. The 140-m floating vessel is the longest crane river-sea vessel under Ukraine's flag, built for the past 25 years of Ukraine's independence. It is the largest shipbuilding order at NIBULON’s shipyard.

Currently, the vessel is operating at the Mykolaiv transshipment terminal for grain and oilseeds shipment, where it is loading a foreign going vessel with corn.

On October 10, 2019, NIBULON MAX made its first cargo trip, having been loaded with new corn at Mykolaiv transshipment terminal.