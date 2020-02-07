2020 February 7 17:19

Large-scale operational dredging project continues in Berdyansk port

USPA says “Meotida” dredging vessel of “Delta-pilot” branch of the SE “USPA” completed work on the limiting section of the approach channel of the Berdyansk seaport and relocated to Mariupol.

“Meotida” has been operating in Berdyansk since 02 August of last year, during this period dredger managed to seize nearly 300 thousand cubic meters of soil. In Mariupol, dredging will primarily be performed on the 9-11-th kilometer of the Coal harbor approach channel.

At the same time, the implementation of a large-scale operational dredging project in the Berdyansk port continues, it continues to be performed by the dredging fleet of the contractor “Azimut” Specialized Technical Bureau” LLC as part of the “DUNAY” multi-bucket dredger with three scows and the “UMD HERCULES” hopper dredger. The total amount of work to be performed by the contractor in the Berdyansk port is 1,850 000 cubic meters, currently the project has already been implemented by almost 40%.

Recall that from 29 January 2020, the Berdyansk seaport increased the canal draught for vessels on the approach channel and in the water area by 10 cm to 7.8 m. The overall goal is to increase the canal draught in the Berdyansk port to the passport indicators – 7.9 m.