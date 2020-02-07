  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 7 16:24

    Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes

    In January 2020, Port Vysotsky LLC handled 500,619 million tonnes of cargo (-34.9%, year-on-year), the stevedore’s press center says.

    Port Vysotsky LLC (Port of Vysotsk, Leningrad Region) specializes in transshipment of Russian coal to the Western Europe. The port’s water area and the approach canal are 12.7 meters deep with the width of the canal totaling 200 metres. In 2019, the port handled 6,301,597 tonnes of cargo.

2020 February 7

