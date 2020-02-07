2020 February 7 14:21

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Kamchatka

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says that its has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings on construction of LNG transshipment facility in the Kamchatka Territory.



In October 2017, Novatek and the Government of the Kamchatka Territory signed an agreement of intent on implementing a project for the construction of a marine LNG transshipment complex in the territory of Kamchatka. The terminal is intended for transshipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered from the Yamal peninsula fields in the Gulf of Ob by ice-class gas carriers onto non-ice-class tankers for further delivery to the countries of the Asia-Pacific Region. The project will contribute to optimization of LNG deliveries from the Arctic, thus facilitating the development of the Northern Sea Route and trade and economic relations of the Kamchatka Territory.



The design documentation foresees five phases of construction and development of transshipment facilities in the Bechevinskaya Bay (Elizovsky District of the Kamchatka Territory), 100 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Upon completion of four phases the terminal will ensure annual turnover 11 million tonnes of LNG. With the completion of the fifth phase the terminal’s capacity will more than double to about 22 million tonnes of LNG.



The port infrastructure will include floating LNG storage facilities, offshore points for ship-to-ship transshipment of LNG, a 6,580-meter long access canal in the Bechevinskaya Bay and a system ensuring safe traffic of vessels. It is designed for servicing 328 gas carriers per year at an intermediary phase and 657 gas carriers when the terminal is fully operational.

The construction works will be financed by both Novatek and the federal budget. General design organization – GT Morstroy JSC.