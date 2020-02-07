  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 7 14:02

    Sogester Luanda and Namibe infrastructure upgrades continue

    During 2019, the Sogester Container Terminal, located in the Port of Luanda, Angola, invested around $25 million in terminal handling equipment, IT system upgrades and facilities. Last month saw the arrival of an LH800 mobile harbour crane, with a 20-row outreach, APM Terminals said in its release.

    This latest addition will enable the Sogester Container Terminal to efficiently handle the largest vessels that call the port with no operational restrictions. This will benefit all shipping lines calling the terminal – currently Maersk, CMA-CGM, Cosco and OOCL. Later in the year an additional two LH800 cranes will be commissioned, both with 23 rows outreach.

    New handling equipment, including reach stackers, terminal trailers and empty handlers are already ensuring that customers can collect containers more quickly, with truck turnaround time currently at around 41 minutes. The import process at Sogester has also improved to speed up container collection. Import containers are currently held for around three days at the terminal, however the terminal is continuing to work closely with its customers to reduce this further.

    The Sogester Container Terminal is the only terminal operator with permanent ISPS approval in Angola. With cargo security being a key priority for the terminal, improvements are being made continuously. Most recently this included the installation of CCTV in the yard and at the gate.

    At Terminal Sogester Namibe, the third largest port in Angola and gateway to the South of Angola, extensive infrastructure upgrades were also carried out in 2019. Investments in the yard, quay and handling equipment provided improvements granite export facilities for customers. During 2020, a new 500m quay, improvements to yard structure and further equipment upgrades will be completed. Maersk, Naiber, MSC, Nile Dutch and CMA-CGM currently call at the port of Namibe.

    In terms of IT solutions, in the near future, a priority gate will be available for customers that are able to handle data via Electronic Data Interchange. Sogester is a partner in TradeLens, a digital platform that empowers businesses and authorities along the supply chain with a single, secure source of shipping data, enabling more efficient global trade. The company also plans to offer online billing and payments, fully integrated with customs, for simpler and more efficient customer service.

    About Sogester

    Located at the Port of Luanda, Angola, the Sogester Container Terminal is one of the most successful port facilities in West Africa. Sogester Terminal Management Company SA is a joint venture between APM Terminals (51%) and GF Gestao de Fundos, S.A. On November 5, 2007, Sogester took over the management of Container Terminal II, in the Port of Luanda, known as the Sogester Container Terminal, following the signing of a 20-year concession contract.

    Covering 13 hectares, Terminal Sogester Namibe is the third largest port in Angola and the leading freight gateway to the south of Angola. The terminal is strategically located to serve importers in the provinces of Cunene, Huambo, Huila and Kuando Kubango. With a pier of 975 metres, the port can service both general and container cargo.

    Sogester Terminal Management Company SA is a joint venture between APM Terminals (51%) and GF Gestao de Fundos, S.A. In 2014, Sogester took over the concession for the Port of Namibe, known as Sogester Namibe, following the signing of a 20-+5 optional extension year concession contract.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 7

16:48 Truboshpunt Engineering supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
16:24 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in January 2020 fell by 34.9% YoY to 500,610 tonnes
16:00 Port Bronka and NBG Nouschirvan Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH sign agency agreement
15:36 Turku Shipyard’s supply orders almost doubled in two years
15:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
14:21 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LNG transshipment terminal in Kamchatka
14:02 Sogester Luanda and Namibe infrastructure upgrades continue
13:15 Damen unveils Ballast Water Pre Filtration Barge
13:08 Stena Estrid makes her debut on the Irish Sea
12:55 Tallink Grupp to reroute its Tallinn-Stockholm route vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route
12:32 Port Houston Chairman testifies before Congress need to widen the Houston Ship Channel
12:02 RPAS surveillance flights being used to enhance fisheries control
11:40 THETIS-Med inspection support tool enters into service
11:17 International Chamber of Shipping expresses concern at increasing attacks on ships crews
10:38 Kitack Lim gave positive assessment of Sovcomflot’s efforts to introduce LNG as primary fuel for large-capacity oil tankers
10:16 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 07
10:06 Fincantieri announces delivery of “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy
09:59 Wilhelmsen, NorSea and partners receive USD 3.7 million in funds to develop liquid hydrogen supply chain for maritime applications in Norway
09:54 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $55.12, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.2% to $51.05
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is up to 431 points

2020 February 6

18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean to West Africa
17:59 Fintoil chose Port of HaminaKotka as its location
17:32 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
17:11 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
16:53 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2020 climbed by 5% to 250,000 tonnes
16:35 CMA CGM launches new train service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub
16:02 Silverstream Technologies signs agreement to retrofit LNG carriers in the Shell fleet with air lubrication systems
15:30 “K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”
15:20 New Stena Line ferry route officially opened
15:02 Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020
14:41 WE Tech Solutions drives energy efficiency for newbuild Donsötank tankers with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
14:20 ECSA raises the alarm about the Gulf of Guinea
13:57 Vyborg Shipyard completed preparing processing trawler of Project КМТ01, White Sea, for launching
13:35 Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
13:12 SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC
12:58 HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020
12:33 Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory
12:12 CMA CGM selects GTT’s Service portfolio to support its transition to LNG fuel
11:47 COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service
11:19 ABS grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ landmark LPG as fuel system design
11:11 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
10:16 Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
10:02 Oleksandr Golodnytskyy takes the helm of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
09:40 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.04% to $56.4, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.56% to $52.05
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 06
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 430 points

2020 February 5

18:35 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
17:47 Russian Deputy Transport Minister visits seaport of Novorossiysk
17:24 India to participate in implementing Vostok Oil project
17:05 Sogester Container Terminal, Angola, invests $25 million in terminal handling equipment, IT system upgrades and facilities in 2019
16:41 Three new Finnlines ships to go green with Wärtsilä Hybrid Systems
16:13 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line
15:49 ABP invests in new state-of-the-art office in Lowestoft in support of offshore energy sector
15:16 ClassNK grants AiP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd for their LPG Fuel Supply System
14:08 Total Lubmarine launches innovative engine coolant at Euromaritime 2020
13:42 North-Western Shipping Company and North-Western Fleet to merge into Volga-Fleet
13:04 DEME receives contract as part of a joint venture for the widening of the Kiel Canal in Germany
12:46 SMM presents green agenda