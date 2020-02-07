2020 February 7 13:08

Stena Estrid makes her debut on the Irish Sea

After more than six years’ in planning and construction, Stena Line’s newest E-Flexer ferry Stena Estrid started service on the Irish Sea route from Dublin to Holyhead on January 13, 2020. Sister ship Stena Edda was delivered a few days later, the company said in its release.

Described as one of the most modern ferries in the world, the Stena Estrid will make two daily return trips on the route Dublin-Holyhead. A crossing time of three hours and 15 minutes is barely enough time for passengers to check out the range of excellent facilities on board, including Estrid’s spectacular Sky Bar, two Happy World children’s play areas, a relaxing Hygge reclining lounge, Stena Plus lounge, two movie lounges, bigger Truckers lounge, Taste restaurant, and a bigger better shopping experience.



A third vessel Stena Embla is expected to to be introduced on the same route in early 2021.

At 215 metres in length, Stena Estrid is one of the most advanced vessels in operation and larger than today’s standard RoPax vessels, with space to carry 120 cars and 1,000 passengers, and a freight capacity of 3,100 lane meters, meaning a 50 per cent increase in freight tonnage on the route.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations.

The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 15 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 35 billion SEK.

About Stena Line

