2020 February 7 12:32

Port Houston Chairman testifies before Congress need to widen the Houston Ship Channel

Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means –Subcommittee on Trade, concerning “Trade Infrastructure for Global Competitiveness”, the company said in its release.

In his testimony, Campo highlighted the critical need to expeditiously widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel –“Project 11.” Campo stressed the economic impact of the Houston Ship Channel, the busiest waterway in the nation, as a critical, national piece of trade infrastructure, and that it is vital to expand the channel to maintain safety, economic growth, and national competitiveness.

The activity along the Houston Ship Channel sustains 3 million U.S. jobs, and each year provides $802 billion in economic value and generates $38 billion in tax revenue.

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston –the nation’s largest port for foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the nation. The Port of Houston supports the creation of 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas –20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product –and more than $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation.