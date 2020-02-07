2020 February 7 10:38

Kitack Lim gave positive assessment of Sovcomflot’s efforts to introduce LNG as primary fuel for large-capacity oil tankers

On 30 January 2020, Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of PAO Sovcomflot, and Kitack Lim, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), held a working meeting at the IMO headquarters in London, UK, Sovcomflot says in a press release.

Igor Tonkovidov informed Kitack Lim about the Group’s plans to reduce the impact of shipping on the environment. He paid particular attention to expanding the use of LNG as the cleanest marine fuel and technology currently available on the market. The data accumulated by Sovcomflot from operating LNG-fuelled oil tankers shows that, compared with traditional heavy fuel, using LNG fuel achieves a significant reduction in the emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (NOx), sulphur oxide (SOx), and particulate matter.

Kitack Lim gave a positive assessment of Sovcomflot’s efforts to introduce LNG as primary fuel for large-capacity oil tankers, and the company’s plans to further reduce vessel emissions in accordance with the IMO regulations.

Igor Tonkovidov emphasised that the company expects all vessels it orders to be using LNG as a fuel, except where a charterer specifically asks to do otherwise. Meanwhile, the Group is also exploring the possibility of introducing other alternative fuels and technologies that can reduce environmental impacts.

Sovcomflot currently has six LNG-fuelled oil tankers in operation and further five under construction.

Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas exploration and production. The Group’s fleet includes 147 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.8 million tonnes. 82 vessels have an ice class.

Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The company is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.