2020 February 7 10:06

Fincantieri announces delivery of “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy

Within the Littoral Combat Ship Program (LCS), the consortium consisting of Fincantieri, through its subsidiary Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM), and Lockheed Martin Corporation, has delivered “St. Louis” (LCS 19) to the US Navy at FMM’s shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.



The Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin team is currently in full-rate production and has delivered ten ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are currently six ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine.



The construction contract for the LCS Program Freedom-variant was awarded to FMM in 2010, within the partnership by Lockheed Martin, global leader in the defense sector. It is one of the US Navy’s main shipbuilding programs and relates to a new generation of mid-sized multirole vessels, designed for surveillance activities and coastal defense for deep water operations as well as capabilities for addressing asymmetrical threats such as mines, silent diesel submarines and fast surface ships.