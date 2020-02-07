2020 February 7 09:54

Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices grew amid the news about the novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, antidote. The growth should also be attributed to the decreasing oil demand in China, its largest consumer.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $215 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $525 pmt (-).

Average price of ULSFO - $465 pmt (-$30).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $425 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam grew by $10 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.