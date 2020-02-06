2020 February 6 17:59

Fintoil chose Port of HaminaKotka as its location

Fintoil and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd have agreed that Fintoil will build a tall oil distillation plant at the Chemical Harbour in Hamina, HaminaKotka says in a press release.

Tall oil is obtained in connection with the production of softwood pulp. It is the natural resin constituent of softwood, separated from the cellulose in the wood during cooking. Tall oil and the products derived from it have a small carbon footprint.

Constructive negotiations extending over the past 18 months or so were concluded by a great outcome and an agreement on the location of the facility in Hamina. The letter of intent between Fintoil and Port of HaminaKotka Ltd was signed last July.

The total capacity of the distillation plant is 200,000 tonnes per year. Most of the products produced are used for making biodiesel.

The transport of raw materials and completed products will add to the transport volumes of the Port of HaminaKotka in Hamina. The export shipments are primarily destined to Europe, the USA and Asia.

The tall oil distillation plant processes secondary product flows obtained from the pulp industry, and represents exactly the type of port-related industrial activity that is sought by Port of HaminaKotka Ltd. This is a significant investment, well suited to the environment of the Liquid Harbour in Hamina, and will have a considerable employment impact for local people and businesses, says Kimmo Naski, CEO of Port of HaminaKotka Ltd.

The Port of HaminaKotka was selected as the location of the plant following a long but ultimately easy deliberation. The Port of HaminaKotka is an optimum location from all perspectives – logistically ideal plus a door to superb infrastructure and ecosystem. The proficient personnel of the Port of HaminaKotka also deserve praise. They have made it easy for us to find a place here, says Jukka Ravaska, Managing Director of Fintoil.