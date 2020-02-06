2020 February 6 16:53

Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2020 climbed by 5% to 250,000 tonnes

In January 2020, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 250,000 tonnes of cargo (+5%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period transshipment of oil products grew by 1% to 95,000 tonnes, grain – by 30% to 90,000 tonnes, coal – by 3% to 46,000 tonnes fhile transshipment of ferrous metal plunged by 46% to 13,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, exports totaled 151,000 tonnes (which is flat, year-on-year), imports fell by 30% to 3,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic increased by 15% to 96,000 tonnes.



In the reporting period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 62 arrivals and 58 departures including port fleet vessels versus 59 arrivals and 61 departures in January 2019.