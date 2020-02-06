2020 February 6 17:11

Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea

The crews of ships of the Black Sea Fleet conducted a drill for conducting trawls of ships detachment through the mock minefields in the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The exercise was conducted in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Russian Navy ships performing tasks as part of a permanent group in the Mediterranean sea.

The exercise involved the frigate "Admiral Essen", the patrol ship (PS) "Dmitry Rogachev" and the mine defence ship "Ivan Antonov", which piloted ships behind sweeps.

According to the plan of the exercise, the crew of the ship "Ivan Antonov" used an underwater complex for searching and detecting mines in order to conduct mine reconnaissance.

Then the crews of the frigate "Admiral Essen" and the patrol ship "Dmitry Rogachev" worked out the elements of interaction and joint maneuvering with lining up into the marching order to pass through the area of mine danger.

The crew of the mine defense ship "Ivan Antonov" successfully completed the task of providing passage in the minefield for a detachment of ships that crossed the cleared corridor and worked out the actions of the artillery crews to destroy floating mines.

For the crews of the patrol ship "Dmitry Rogachev" and the mine defense ship "Ivan Antonov" this is the first joint exercise in the far sea zone after being accepted into the ship's park of the Black Sea Fleet.

Currently, the Black Sea Fleet has two modern mine defense ships. The second newest mine defense ship, "Vladimir Emelyanov", was accepted into the Black Sea Fleet at the end of December 2019.