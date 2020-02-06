  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 6 17:11

    Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea

    The crews of ships of the Black Sea Fleet conducted a drill for conducting trawls of ships detachment through the mock minefields in the Mediterranean sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    The exercise was conducted in accordance with the plan of combat training of the Russian Navy ships performing tasks as part of a permanent group in the Mediterranean sea.

    The exercise involved the frigate "Admiral Essen", the patrol ship (PS) "Dmitry Rogachev" and the mine defence ship "Ivan Antonov", which piloted ships behind sweeps.

    According to the plan of the exercise, the crew of the ship "Ivan Antonov" used an underwater complex for searching and detecting mines in order to conduct mine reconnaissance.

    Then the crews of the frigate "Admiral Essen" and the patrol ship "Dmitry Rogachev" worked out the elements of interaction and joint maneuvering with lining up into the marching order to pass through the area of mine danger.

    The crew of the mine defense ship "Ivan Antonov" successfully completed the task of providing passage in the minefield for a detachment of ships that crossed the cleared corridor and worked out the actions of the artillery crews  to destroy floating mines.

    For the crews of the patrol ship "Dmitry Rogachev" and the mine defense ship "Ivan Antonov" this is the first joint exercise in the far sea zone after being accepted into the ship's park of the Black Sea Fleet.

    Currently, the Black Sea Fleet has two modern mine defense ships. The second newest mine defense ship, "Vladimir Emelyanov", was accepted into the Black Sea Fleet at the end of December 2019.



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 6

18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Mediterranean to West Africa
17:59 Fintoil chose Port of HaminaKotka as its location
17:32 Maersk Line partners with PORTRIX LOGISTIC SOFTWARE to deliver full spot pricing benefits
17:11 Ships of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet conducted exercise in Mediterranean Sea
16:53 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2020 climbed by 5% to 250,000 tonnes
16:35 CMA CGM launches new train service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub
16:02 Silverstream Technologies signs agreement to retrofit LNG carriers in the Shell fleet with air lubrication systems
15:30 “K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”
15:20 New Stena Line ferry route officially opened
15:02 Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020
14:41 WE Tech Solutions drives energy efficiency for newbuild Donsötank tankers with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
14:20 ECSA raises the alarm about the Gulf of Guinea
13:57 Vyborg Shipyard completed preparing processing trawler of Project КМТ01, White Sea, for launching
13:35 Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
13:12 SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC
12:58 HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020
12:33 Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory
12:12 CMA CGM selects GTT’s Service portfolio to support its transition to LNG fuel
11:47 COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service
11:19 ABS grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ landmark LPG as fuel system design
11:11 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
10:16 Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
10:02 Oleksandr Golodnytskyy takes the helm of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
09:40 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.04% to $56.4, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.56% to $52.05
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 06
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 430 points

2020 February 5

18:35 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
17:47 Russian Deputy Transport Minister visits seaport of Novorossiysk
17:24 India to participate in implementing Vostok Oil project
17:05 Sogester Container Terminal, Angola, invests $25 million in terminal handling equipment, IT system upgrades and facilities in 2019
16:41 Three new Finnlines ships to go green with Wärtsilä Hybrid Systems
16:13 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line
15:49 ABP invests in new state-of-the-art office in Lowestoft in support of offshore energy sector
15:16 ClassNK grants AiP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd for their LPG Fuel Supply System
14:08 Total Lubmarine launches innovative engine coolant at Euromaritime 2020
13:42 North-Western Shipping Company and North-Western Fleet to merge into Volga-Fleet
13:04 DEME receives contract as part of a joint venture for the widening of the Kiel Canal in Germany
12:46 SMM presents green agenda
12:41 European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund
12:23 Rosneft to supply 2 million tonnes of oil to India via Novorossiysk port
12:01 Meyer Turku and Aalto University to expand collaboration in marine technology research and education
11:37 Sakhalin Region Governor visited Nevsky Shipyard
11:05 Marine SOx scrubber system "DIA-SOx®" retrofitted onboard ultra-large container ships admits conformity to the new SOx emissions regulations
10:52 APM Terminals presents expansion project for Poti Sea Port to Government of Georgia
10:39 Eesti Gaas’ LNG sales increased due to its entering foreign markets
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05
09:48 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:26 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.22% to $54.62, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.11% to $50.16
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 453 points
08:07 Philippine ports remain open to all ships from China
07:52 ABS and P&O Maritime Logistics collaborate on condition-based class pilot project

2020 February 4

18:17 North P&I Club launches digital tool to help shipping stay up to date with coronavirus outbreak
18:03 Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their new dredgers
18:00 Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances
17:45 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade starts drafting legislation amendments for autonomous navigation
17:31 Chomarat, shortlisted for a JEC Innovation Awards with G-Flow™, a structural flow media developed in partnership with Groupe Beneteau
17:23 DNV GL FuelBoss platform creates new online hub for LNG bunkering
16:58 Baltic Exchange and Freightos Group unleash shipping market visibility with first daily container freight index
16:03 Ocean Infinity launches a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada