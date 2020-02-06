2020 February 6 16:35

CMA CGM launches new train service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, has announced the introduction on February 8th, 2020, of PIACENZA RAIL SHUTTLE, a new rail service connecting the Port of Genoa with the Piacenza logistics hub, operated in cooperation with GTS, one of the leading intermodal rail operators in Italy.



The PIACENZA RAIL SHUTTLE service will officially start with its first train departure from Genoa on February 8th. Three departures per week between the Port of Genoa and Piacenza will enhance CMA CGM’s intermodal offer and provide customers with a reliable and fast rail connection between Italy’s busiest port and a major logistics hub. From Piacenza, the Group’s clients will indeed have access to more than 1,700 door locations through the industrial regions of Lombardia, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.

In Genoa, the train schedules are perfectly synchronized with the arrivals and departures of the CMA CGM Group’s vessels, providing customers with a steady and seamless connection to the Group’s deep-sea services, which include AMERIGO (Mediterranean – North America East Coast), MEX (Mediterranean Sea – Middle East/India), NEMO (North Europe – Mediterranean Sea – Australia – South Asia – Indian Sub-Continent) and SIRIUS (East Coast South America – West Mediterranean).



The PIACENZA RAIL SHUTTLE service, which allows customers to lower even more their carbon impact, is yet another example of CMA CGM’s continuous commitment to offer its customers the most environmentally-friendly services. It is also in line with CMA CGM’s strategy to offer reliable intermodal end-to-end transport solutions to its customers. As an alternative to road transport, this new service is independent of the road congestion, resulting in more planning certainty for the customers.



PIACENZA RAIL SHUTTLE service

Linking the Port of Genoa to Piacenza

52 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) capacity per leg

Three weekly departures

Launch: February 8th from the Port of Genoa

Perfectly synchronized with CMA CGM’s ship schedules in Genoa