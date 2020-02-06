2020 February 6 15:30

“K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Tokyo, (“K” Line) has announced the delivery of “TOHOKU MARU,” an 91,000 DWT-type special coal carrier at Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. on 6 February 2020.

TOHOKU MARU is same type as “K” Line’s specialized fleet for transport of thermal coal known as the “Corona-series”. The “Corona-series” consists of epoch-making coal carriers equipped with wide beam and shallow draft, which are the most suitable type to enter ports of Japanese Thermal Power Stations to discharge cargo.

TOHOKU MARU is equipped with latest energy-saving and ecological technology such as Advanced Flipper Fins and Rudder Fin which promote her propeller efficiency. She also has the latest ecological technology such as ballast water management system which protects marine ecosystems, and SOx Scrubber which eliminates sulfur oxides from exhaust gas of engine and enables her to comply with the Global regulation of SOx which started in January, 2020. TOHOKU MARU will be principally involved in carrying thermal coal to Thermal Power Plants for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc..