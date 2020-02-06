2020 February 6 15:02

Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020

Remontowa says it repaired over 25 ships in January 2020. Among them were 6 car-passenger ferries: Huckelberry Finn & Marco Polo from TT-Line, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern from Stena Line, Baltivia from Polska Żegluga Bałtycka (Polferries), Pont Aven owned by Brittany Ferries and Princess Anastasia from Moby.

German shipowner TT-Line choose Remontowa SA to carry out repairs of their ferries: Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn as well as newly acquired Marco Polo (ex. Barbara Krahulik).

The latter one entered Remontowa SA in November 2019. The repairs and modifications being carried out are related to the change of ownership. Apart from typical dry-docking works the ferry is to be partially converted. A scrubber system is to be installed and the ferry’s passenger rooms are also to be modified.

In January 2020 also the ro-pax Ulysses from Irish Ferries moored at Remontowa S.A. for the scrubber system installation.