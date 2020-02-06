2020 February 6 13:35

Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems

Remontowa Shiprepair Yard S.A. was ranked first in Europe among the shipyards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems in the World Fleet Register ranking of Clarksons Research, Remontowa said in its press release.

The British marine and shipbuilding market intelligence company has selected and ranked 15 of the world’s leading shipyards in this respect. The list includes the number of historical EGCS installations on ships over the last five years, projects currently executed and contracted for the future.

Of these 15 shipyards, 12 are the Chinese ones. Among the shipyards equipping ships with EGCS, operating outside China, Remontowa SA took the first place.

The shipyard has so far retrofitted 50 ships with EGCS systems, installing over 100 scrubbers in total (on some ships more than one scrubber have been installed). In 2019 alone, 10 ships were equipped with such systems, mainly Ro-Ro/container ships belonging to the Grimaldi Group (Grande Lagos series).