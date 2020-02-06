2020 February 6 12:58

HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020

Damen Shipyards Group refines the design and improves performance of its dredgers through application of new technical solutions and best practices of operating earlier built dredging ships. In 2020, the company brought to the market four new designs of dredgers with hold capacity ranging between 2,000 and 5,000 cbm.



Damen representatives will tell more at the 3rd Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Moscow, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation).



Besides, new technologically advanced solutions of Damen Shipyards Group are covered in the latest edition of PortNews magazine (No1/2020).



The 3rd Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” is organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews. It will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom.

The Congress programme focuses on the latest dredging and hydrotechnical technologies. Based on successful projects the Congress speakers and delegates will address some aspects of underwater engineering works, will share their experience in the construction and modernization of specialized fleet and equipment.

Read more on the Events page >>>>