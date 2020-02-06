2020 February 6 15:20

New Stena Line ferry route officially opened

On Saturday 1 February 2020 Stena Line’s new ferry route between Halmstad in Sweden and Grenaa in Denmark was officially opened, the company said in its release.

On Friday 31 January 2020 Stena Line closed the Varberg-Grenaa route. The day after, on Saturday 1 February the Halmstad-naa route was officially opened. The inauguration started early Saturday morning in Grenaa with almost a thousand visitors attending. The Transport minister of Denmark Benny Engelbrecht attended the ceremony in Grenaa and joined the sea journey to Halmstad where 8,000 people waited for Stena Nautica on the quay when she arrived at 1 pm.

The new route will be operated by the 135-metre-long RoPax ferry Stena Nautica built in 1986 with a capacity of 900 passengers and 1265 lane meters. The crossing time is 4 h 35 minutes and Stena Nautica will make up to two departures per day.

Stena Line’s ambition is to double both the passenger and freight volumes within five years.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 15 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 35 billion SEK.



