2020 February 6 12:33

Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory

Marine terminal Port “Vera” (Shkotovsky District of the Primorsky Territory) took part in organization of the most popular festival in Primorye - sport ice-fishing event known as “Folk Fishing”, says press center of the stevedore.



The festival was organized by the Primorsky Territory Administration and the Angling Federation of the Primorsky Territory with Port “Vera” acting as the General Sponsor providing a large prize fund for the contest winners in all 17 nominations. The individual event winner was awarded with a motor boat. Winners in other nominations were presented with boats, tents, other things useful for fishing enthusiasts. The terminal management announced its intention to continue supporting sport and family events in the Primorsky Territory and particularly in its Shkotovsky District.



According to Yevgeny Diyev, General Director of Port “Vera”, the company will allocate resources for this summer's “Fisherfolk Day” in the Shkotovsky District and will participate in arranging the annual Sea Ice Cycle Rally on the Papenberg island scheduled for February and in making the prize pool for it.



“Operating in the Shkotovsky District of the Primorsky Territory we feel it our duty to make a contribution into social improvements in the district and in the territory, support sport and other significant activities in cooperation with the district authorities, territory government and sport federations. Our motto is the support of sports, outdoor activities and sound family values. It is a pleasures for us to make the Primorye residents happy about good sport and family events and award the winners with useful prizes”, explained Yevgeny Diyev.



Last year, social contributions of Port “Vera” for the Podyapolskoye settlement and the Shkotovsky District totaled about RUB 3 million. RUB 20 million was also spent for asphalt paving of local roads. The company is set to sign social assistance agreements with the district authorities on the yearly base taking into consideration social development priorities approved by them.



Port "Vera" terminal is located at the Otkrytiy Cape of the Bezzashchitnaya Bay in the Shkotovsky District of the Primorsky Territory. The maximum draft at the terminal’s berth is 12.11 meters. The berth is 246 meters long. The terminal specializes in handling dry bulk cargo, particularly coal. It can accommodate ships of up to 50,000-55,000 in deadweight. As of the end of 2019, the terminal was undergoing expansion with construction and phase-by-phase launching of new facilities. The terminal is introducing modern equipment including that ensuring environmental safety. By the end of 2019, investments into the project exceeded RUB 7 billion. Total investments planned till 2023 are estimated at RUB 15.4 billion. All the current investments are covered by the investors’ own resources.