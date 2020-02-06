2020 February 6 11:47

COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service

COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming are to launch a new weekly Transatlantic service, East Mediterranean - America Service (code: EMA) to deliver a more efficient and comprehensive service network. The first commencing voyage is on April, 2020 (subject to FMC filing), the company said in its release.

The EMA service, jointly operated by the four lines, will consist of six Panamax vessels. The port rotation for the weekly service is Mersin - Haifa - Alexandria - Istanbul - Piraeus - Genoa - Algeciras - New York - Norfolk - Savannah - Algeciras - Mersin.

EMA, as a dedicated service between East Mediterranean and East Coast America, will offer competitive transit times and provide more service frequencies in the market. By including Genoa and Algeciras port calls, the four lines will also engage in Genoa and Algeciras west bound service and provide diverse intra Mediterranean services through multi-stage utilization of the service. With the introduction of the new EMA service, the four lines to offer enhanced service quality by meeting customer’s demand in the niche market.