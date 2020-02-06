2020 February 6 13:12

SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC

SFL Corporation Ltd. has sold and delivered the 2002-built VLCC Front Hakata to an unrelated third party, the company said in its release. The net cash proceeds to SFL was approximately $30 million after a compensation to Frontline Ltd. for the early termination of the charter. The Company does not expect a material book effect from the transaction.

The Front Hakata was the last vessel in the fleet remaining from the Company’s inception in 2004 and divesting of older vessels is part of SFL’s strategy to continuously renew and diversify its fleet. Following this transaction, the Company has two VLCCs remaining on charter to a subsidiary of Frontline Ltd.



About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 90 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.