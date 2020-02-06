2020 February 6 11:11

Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $265 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $630 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $615.

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IFO-380 НS prices at the port of Singapore totaled - $320, VLSFO 0.5% - $540, MGO - $547.

From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

