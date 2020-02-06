2020 February 6 10:16

Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express

Austal Limited has announced that Austal Australia has successfully launched Hull 394, the first of two 118 metre high-speed trimaran ferries currently under construction for Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands.

The high-speed vehicle-passenger ferry, to be known as Bajamar Express, was launched at Austal’s Henderson, Western Australia shipyard on 4 February 2020, and is now in the final stages of fit out, prior to scheduled delivery in the 2nd trimester of CY2020.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the launch of the new trimaran highlights Austal Australia’s competitiveness in the global shipbuilding industry and continued leadership in trimaran design technology.

Bajamar Express (Hull 394) is a 118 metre aluminium trimaran, capable of transporting more than 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at speeds up to 38 knots. Along with her sister ship, Bañaderos Express (Hull 395) under construction at Austal Philippines, the ship features an optimised trimaran hull form and is fitted with Austal’s industry-leading Motion Control technology that delivers a smoother ride and an enhanced on board experience for both customers and crew.

Bajamar Express features class-leading interior amenities and facilities, including multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area and will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Teneriffe and Agaete, Las Palmas routes in the Canary Islands.