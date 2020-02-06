2020 February 6 10:02

Oleksandr Golodnytskyy takes the helm of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority

On January 30, 2020 the Supervisory Board of SE «Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority» (USPA) accepted the request of acting Head of the company, Raivis Veckagans, to release him from his duties as acting Head, USPA says in a press release.

Raivis Veckagans had occupied the position of the acting Head of USPA since January 2017.

In accordance with the decision of the Supervisory Board dated 31.01.2020 the performance of the duties of the Head of the Enterprise is assigned to the Head of the Delta Pilot Branch of SE «USPA» Oleksandr Golodnytskyy on the basis of his application, taking into account the approval of his nomination in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Order No. 47-r dated 24.01.2020.

Oleksandr Golodnytskyy has been holding senior positions in the transport sector of Ukraine since 2001. He held the positions of Deputy Director for Financial and Economic Affairs of state enterprise Delta Pilot; Deputy Director of the State Department of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine; Director of state enterprise Delta Pilot (2005–2006, 2008-2013). In June 2013 he was the First Deputy Head of SE USPA. From June 2014 he is — Head of Delta Pilot Branch of SE «USPA».