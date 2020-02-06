  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 6 09:24

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 06

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs demonstrated irregular changes on February 05:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 355.27 (+0.79)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 533.00 (-6.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 606.64 (-2.09)

    Meantime, world oil indexes increased on Feb. 05 amid reports of a breakthrough in the fight to combat China’s coronavirus, coupled with expectations that the group of major producers will cut production levels.

    Brent for April settlement increased by $1.32 to $55.28 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March rose by $1.14 to $51.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $4.53 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery added $14.50.

    Today morning oil indexes continue upward changes on hopes that OPEC+ will agree on deeper cuts in response to virus-led demand destruction.

    China's Changjiang Daily newspaper reported on Feb.04 that a team of researchers led by Zhejiang University Professor Li Lanjuan had found that drugs Abidol and Darunavir can inhibit the virus. At the same time, researchers in the UK saying they made a "significant breakthrough" in finding a vaccine by reducing part of the normal development time from two to three years to only 14 days. Neither has apparently been tested yet. And the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, that there is still no known effective therapeutics.

    Technical experts from OPEC+, are continuing to meet at the cartel’s Vienna headquarters to evaluate the disease’s impact on demand. The view of these experts may help determine whether the alliance convenes a ministerial meeting later this month, instead of in March as currently scheduled.

    Saudi Arabia is pushing for an additional production cut of at least 500,000 barrels a day, according to some OPEC+ delegates, but Russia is reluctant to make deeper moves. Even if these cuts are agreed, the impact they might have upon oil prices is debatable. Moreover an OPEC+ committee extended its meeting into a third day to Feb.06 and would debate again the need to cut oil output in response to the coronavirus' impact on energy demand and global economic growth. BP stated on Feb.04 that the coronavirus could cut demand by up to 500,000 barrels a day for the year, while OPEC’s own analysis indicates a modest drop of around 400,000 barrels a day for about six months. Delegates are also expected to discuss whether to bring forward a ministerial meeting currently scheduled for March 5-6, according to OPEC sources.

    According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. oil stockpiles rose more than anticipated last week. Oil inventories rose by 3.35 million barrels for the last week. It was expected a build of 2.8 million barrels. Gasoline inventories dropped unexpectedly by 91,000 barrels, versus expectations for a rise of about 2.1 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles fell by 1.5 million barrels, compared with forecasts to remain about flat.

    The state-owned Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Feb.04 that the country’s daily production of crude oil has dropped from more than 1.2 million barrels to fewer than 200,000 as a result of the closure of oil fields and ports. Tribal leaders in eastern Libya closed oil ports recently, accusing the UN-backed Libyan government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the east-based army.

    We expect bunker prices may rise today: 5-7 USD up for IFO, 12-14 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 6

16:02 Silverstream Technologies signs agreement to retrofit LNG carriers in the Shell fleet with air lubrication systems
15:30 “K” Line announces delivery of coal carrier “Tohoku Maru”
15:20 New Stena Line ferry route officially opened
15:02 Remontowa repaired over 25 ships in January 2020
14:41 WE Tech Solutions drives energy efficiency for newbuild Donsötank tankers with Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch
14:20 ECSA raises the alarm about the Gulf of Guinea
13:57 Vyborg Shipyard completed preparing processing trawler of Project КМТ01, White Sea, for launching
13:35 Remontowa ranked first in Europe among yards retrofitting ships with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
13:12 SFL Corporation announces sale of older VLCC
12:58 HES and Dredging Congress to see Damen’s presentation of four new dredger designs brought to market in 2020
12:33 Port “Vera” allocates resources for social development of Primorsky Territory
12:12 CMA CGM selects GTT’s Service portfolio to support its transition to LNG fuel
11:47 COSCO Shipping Lines, OOCL, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming to launch new East Mediterranean - America Service
11:19 ABS grants AIP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ landmark LPG as fuel system design
11:11 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
10:16 Austal Australia launches 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
10:02 Oleksandr Golodnytskyy takes the helm of Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority
09:40 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.04% to $56.4, Light Sweet Crude – up 2.56% to $52.05
09:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 06
09:19 Baltic Dry Index is down to 430 points

2020 February 5

18:35 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
17:47 Russian Deputy Transport Minister visits seaport of Novorossiysk
17:24 India to participate in implementing Vostok Oil project
17:05 Sogester Container Terminal, Angola, invests $25 million in terminal handling equipment, IT system upgrades and facilities in 2019
16:41 Three new Finnlines ships to go green with Wärtsilä Hybrid Systems
16:13 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line
15:49 ABP invests in new state-of-the-art office in Lowestoft in support of offshore energy sector
15:16 ClassNK grants AiP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd for their LPG Fuel Supply System
14:08 Total Lubmarine launches innovative engine coolant at Euromaritime 2020
13:42 North-Western Shipping Company and North-Western Fleet to merge into Volga-Fleet
13:04 DEME receives contract as part of a joint venture for the widening of the Kiel Canal in Germany
12:46 SMM presents green agenda
12:41 European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund
12:23 Rosneft to supply 2 million tonnes of oil to India via Novorossiysk port
12:01 Meyer Turku and Aalto University to expand collaboration in marine technology research and education
11:37 Sakhalin Region Governor visited Nevsky Shipyard
11:05 Marine SOx scrubber system "DIA-SOx®" retrofitted onboard ultra-large container ships admits conformity to the new SOx emissions regulations
10:52 APM Terminals presents expansion project for Poti Sea Port to Government of Georgia
10:39 Eesti Gaas’ LNG sales increased due to its entering foreign markets
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05
09:48 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:26 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.22% to $54.62, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.11% to $50.16
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 453 points
08:07 Philippine ports remain open to all ships from China
07:52 ABS and P&O Maritime Logistics collaborate on condition-based class pilot project

2020 February 4

18:17 North P&I Club launches digital tool to help shipping stay up to date with coronavirus outbreak
18:03 Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their new dredgers
18:00 Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances
17:45 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade starts drafting legislation amendments for autonomous navigation
17:31 Chomarat, shortlisted for a JEC Innovation Awards with G-Flow™, a structural flow media developed in partnership with Groupe Beneteau
17:23 DNV GL FuelBoss platform creates new online hub for LNG bunkering
16:58 Baltic Exchange and Freightos Group unleash shipping market visibility with first daily container freight index
16:03 Ocean Infinity launches a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada
15:44 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved construction of TERMINAL bunkering base at port of Murmansk
15:21 Petersburg Oil Terminal transshipped 7.9 million tonnes of oil products in 2019, up 2.6% YoY
15:06 Centurion selects Novigo for their end-to-end digital enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA
14:55 GTNS supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
14:03 Zamakona Yards launches the first of the two 69 m reefer vessels
13:42 Stroytransgaz to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of Pionersky terminal