  • 2020 February 5 16:13

    Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line

    Experts of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) have considered and approved the repeatedly submitted design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line intended for shifting cargo traffic to the ports of the Gulf of Finland and for arrangement of high-speed train link with Helsinki, Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.

    The works are being conducted in the framework of a comprehensive investment project “Arrangement of high-speed train link between Saint-Petersburg and Buslovskaya of the Oktyabrskaya Railway”.



2020 February 5

18:35 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
18:05 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Gulf and Red Sea
17:47 Russian Deputy Transport Minister visits seaport of Novorossiysk
17:24 India to participate in implementing Vostok Oil project
17:05 Sogester Container Terminal, Angola, invests $25 million in terminal handling equipment, IT system upgrades and facilities in 2019
16:41 Three new Finnlines ships to go green with Wärtsilä Hybrid Systems
15:49 ABP invests in new state-of-the-art office in Lowestoft in support of offshore energy sector
15:16 ClassNK grants AiP to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd for their LPG Fuel Supply System
14:08 Total Lubmarine launches innovative engine coolant at Euromaritime 2020
13:42 North-Western Shipping Company and North-Western Fleet to merge into Volga-Fleet
13:04 DEME receives contract as part of a joint venture for the widening of the Kiel Canal in Germany
12:46 SMM presents green agenda
12:41 European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund
12:23 Rosneft to supply 2 million tonnes of oil to India via Novorossiysk port
12:01 Meyer Turku and Aalto University to expand collaboration in marine technology research and education
11:37 Sakhalin Region Governor visited Nevsky Shipyard
11:05 Marine SOx scrubber system "DIA-SOx®" retrofitted onboard ultra-large container ships admits conformity to the new SOx emissions regulations
10:52 APM Terminals presents expansion project for Poti Sea Port to Government of Georgia
10:39 Eesti Gaas’ LNG sales increased due to its entering foreign markets
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05
09:48 Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:26 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.22% to $54.62, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.11% to $50.16
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 453 points
08:07 Philippine ports remain open to all ships from China
07:52 ABS and P&O Maritime Logistics collaborate on condition-based class pilot project

2020 February 4

18:17 North P&I Club launches digital tool to help shipping stay up to date with coronavirus outbreak
18:03 Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their new dredgers
18:00 Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances
17:45 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade starts drafting legislation amendments for autonomous navigation
17:31 Chomarat, shortlisted for a JEC Innovation Awards with G-Flow™, a structural flow media developed in partnership with Groupe Beneteau
17:23 DNV GL FuelBoss platform creates new online hub for LNG bunkering
16:58 Baltic Exchange and Freightos Group unleash shipping market visibility with first daily container freight index
16:03 Ocean Infinity launches a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada
15:44 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved construction of TERMINAL bunkering base at port of Murmansk
15:21 Petersburg Oil Terminal transshipped 7.9 million tonnes of oil products in 2019, up 2.6% YoY
15:06 Centurion selects Novigo for their end-to-end digital enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA
14:55 GTNS supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
14:03 Zamakona Yards launches the first of the two 69 m reefer vessels
13:42 Stroytransgaz to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of Pionersky terminal
13:20 Bunker market at the Far East ports of Russia sees mixed price movements (graph)
13:01 Port of Gothenburg to request a Maritime Declaration of Health from all calling vessels
12:36 Throughput of port Azov in January 2020 fell by 39% to 366,000 tonnes
12:12 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
11:08 Dutch Police continues fleet replacement with second Damen patrol vessel
11:03 IMO's Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction meeting focused on ship stability criteria
10:45 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
10:37 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for January 2020
10:11 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production in 2019 grew by 1.4% YoY to 2.35 million boe per day
09:52 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04
09:50 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2020 grew by 20% to 102,700 tonnes
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.57% to $54.76, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.88% to $50.55
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 466 points

2020 February 3

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to West Africa
18:06 Philippine Ports Authority bans disembarkation of vessel crews from nCoV-hit China
17:24 NES takes part in Havila Coastal Route project to achive zero-emission operations
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent and from Mediterranean to Far East
16:42 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2020 remained flat YoY at 5.61 million tonnes
16:24 YILPORT Huelva is awarded for its implementation of NAVIS N4
16:15 Implementation of projects under South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020 discussed in Kotka