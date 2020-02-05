2020 February 5 16:13

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line

Experts of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) have considered and approved the repeatedly submitted design documentation for construction of Losevo-Kamennogorsk line intended for shifting cargo traffic to the ports of the Gulf of Finland and for arrangement of high-speed train link with Helsinki, Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.



The works are being conducted in the framework of a comprehensive investment project “Arrangement of high-speed train link between Saint-Petersburg and Buslovskaya of the Oktyabrskaya Railway”.



