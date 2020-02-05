2020 February 5 18:35

CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent

CMA CGM has announced Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows as from March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond March 31st, 2020:

These new FAK rates will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From North European base ports (direct on CMA CGM services)

Destination Range: To North West India & Pakistan (direct on CMA CGM services)

Cargo: Dry

Date of application: March 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice but not beyond March 31st, 2020.

Amounts: USD 925 per 20'ST | USD 1,075 per 40'ST | USD 1,075 per 40'HC