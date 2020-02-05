2020 February 5 09:48

Bunker prices continue going down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia

Global oil prices continued going down amid the news about the decreasing demand in China caused by coronavirus expansion.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $215 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $525 pmt (-$30).

Average price of ULSFO - $495 pmt (-$25).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $440 pmt (-$15).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $20 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

