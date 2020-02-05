  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 5 08:07

    Philippine ports remain open to all ships from China

    Philippine ports remain open to all ships even from those originating from China and its Special Administrative Regions (SARs).

    The only condition is the non-disembarkation of vessel crew and no visitors allowed while docked in any PPA-controlled port or at anchorage.

    PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said that majority of Philippine cargoes originate from hub ports located primarily in China and its SARs like Hong Kong and Taiwan as Philippine ports are predominantly considered as feeder ports.

    “We cannot afford to ban the entry of international ships to our shores in the midst of this nCoV ARD scare as doing so will surely paralyze our supply chain as most of our imports and exports go to the hub ports located in China and its SARs,” Santiago stressed.

    “Instead, we are banning the disembarkation of the crew of any vessel which called in China or any of its SARs within the 14-day period prior to its arrival in any Philippine port,” Santiago said, adding that no visitors are also allowed within such period in order to minimize person-to-person interaction with the crew.

    “We also noted that vessel operators also change crew at some point in the voyage of the vessel, and if such case happens in the Philippines, the crew who will be replaced shall undergo strict quarantine period and only be allowed to go home if cleared by the Department of Health,” Santiago added.

    However, Santiago reiterated that ships calling in the Philippines more than 14 days after calling out at a port in China or its SARs shall be allowed to dock without restrictions.

    The Philippines, meanwhile, is tightening its grip in almost all of its local and international gateways in order to prevent the entry of the deadly Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (nCoV ARD).

    A couple of days ago, the country stopped issuing visas to Chinese nationals and stopped giving upon-arrival visas to foreign nationals particularly those coming from China and any of its SARs.

    This after the Philippines recorded the first-ever nCoV ARD death outside of China. Suspected nCoV cases in the country have also jumped to about 80 after the reported death.

    “Shipping operators need not worry as long as you follow this condition and those listed in the guidelines of the Bureau of Quarantine relative to concerns with a declaration of public health emergency with international concern, you can call at any Philippine port,” Santiago said.



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 5

09:26 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.22% to $54.62, Light Sweet Crude – up 1.11% to $50.16
09:10 Baltic Dry Index is down to 453 points
08:07 Philippine ports remain open to all ships from China
07:52 ABS and P&O Maritime Logistics collaborate on condition-based class pilot project

2020 February 4

18:17 North P&I Club launches digital tool to help shipping stay up to date with coronavirus outbreak
18:03 Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their new dredgers
18:00 Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances
17:45 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade starts drafting legislation amendments for autonomous navigation
17:31 Chomarat, shortlisted for a JEC Innovation Awards with G-Flow™, a structural flow media developed in partnership with Groupe Beneteau
17:23 DNV GL FuelBoss platform creates new online hub for LNG bunkering
16:58 Baltic Exchange and Freightos Group unleash shipping market visibility with first daily container freight index
16:03 Ocean Infinity launches a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada
15:44 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved construction of TERMINAL bunkering base at port of Murmansk
15:21 Petersburg Oil Terminal transshipped 7.9 million tonnes of oil products in 2019, up 2.6% YoY
15:06 Centurion selects Novigo for their end-to-end digital enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA
14:55 GTNS supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
14:03 Zamakona Yards launches the first of the two 69 m reefer vessels
13:42 Stroytransgaz to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of Pionersky terminal
13:20 Bunker market at the Far East ports of Russia sees mixed price movements (graph)
13:01 Port of Gothenburg to request a Maritime Declaration of Health from all calling vessels
12:36 Throughput of port Azov in January 2020 fell by 39% to 366,000 tonnes
12:12 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
11:08 Dutch Police continues fleet replacement with second Damen patrol vessel
11:03 IMO's Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction meeting focused on ship stability criteria
10:45 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
10:37 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for January 2020
10:11 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production in 2019 grew by 1.4% YoY to 2.35 million boe per day
09:52 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04
09:50 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2020 grew by 20% to 102,700 tonnes
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.57% to $54.76, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.88% to $50.55
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 466 points

2020 February 3

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to West Africa
18:06 Philippine Ports Authority bans disembarkation of vessel crews from nCoV-hit China
17:24 NES takes part in Havila Coastal Route project to achive zero-emission operations
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent and from Mediterranean to Far East
16:42 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2020 remained flat YoY at 5.61 million tonnes
16:24 YILPORT Huelva is awarded for its implementation of NAVIS N4
16:15 Implementation of projects under South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020 discussed in Kotka
15:50 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet entered the North Sea
15:27 Maritime Minister meets ABP Apprentices at Port of Southampton
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,700 in RF spot market
14:41 Optimarin breaks records in 2019 and positions for future growth
14:23 Beginning of icebreaker assistance period announced at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
14:02 Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg begins on February 4
13:39 Finnlines announces changes in its management
13:20 KN to operate GNA’s LNG import terminal in Brazil
12:55 Challenging 2019 increased focus on efficiency of KN operations
12:32 Port of Tallinn informed by Health Board of Estonia that risk of contracting coronavirus in the country is very low
12:08 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus
11:41 Russian Railways' network loading down 4.9% to 100.2 million tonnes in January 2020
11:08 ECSA wants to see the current European shipping centre maintained after Brexit
10:47 Northern Fleet divers team arrives in Sevastopol to prepare for Depth 2020 contest
10:29 BC Ferries awards contract for additional Salish Class vessel
10:08 Cochin Shipyard launches passenger/cargo ship for Andaman Administration
09:50 Finnlines announces Bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
09:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.02% to $56.61, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.52% to $51.83
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 487 points
09:08 Seventeen parties signed a declaration of intent for climate-neutral Rhine-Alps corridor
08:34 IMO appoints Conference Division Director