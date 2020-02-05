2020 February 5 07:52

ABS and P&O Maritime Logistics collaborate on condition-based class pilot project

ABS and P&O Maritime Logistics (POML) have agreed to a pioneering condition-based class (CBC) pilot project for the platform supply vessel (PSV), DMS Courageous, ABS said in its release.

The historic agreement will see the vessel become the first to utilize ABS Nautical Systems® as the computerized maintenance management system to transmit planned maintenance data and condition-based maintenance activities to ABS, for the purpose of potentially crediting class survey requirements.

ABS CBC will enable less intrusive surveys of hull and machinery systems through alternative means of verification of compliance to specific survey requirements.

Delivered in three progressive phases, the project focuses initially on improving alternative means of compliance verification, then expanding and evolving to apply remote survey techniques, and ultimately leveraging predictive capabilities to transform the Class process and create efficiencies in onboard surveys.



The technology will not only allow POML to further streamline its maintenance and management organization to reduce OPEX, but will also improve processes through leveraging new technologies.

The DMS Courageous project builds on the longstanding relationship between ABS and POML. The project utilizes ABS’ Remote Survey offerings and the ABS Guide on Smart Function for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units which introduced the industry’s first notations on Smart technology applications. This, in turn, supports the development of condition-based approaches to enhance safety and increase vessel operating time. Recently, the Caspian Voyager, POML’s largest modern PSV in the Caspian Sea, entered into an ABS extended dry-docking scheme, intended to begin the CBC process, with the goal of enrolling the entire fleet into the ABS CBC program within the next five years.

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.