  The version for the print

  • 2020 February 4 18:03

    Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their new dredgers

    Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their two new dredgers, among which is the Damen Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 650 ARM Laguna Morelos (ADR-19), the company said in its release. The dredger will undertake various dredging, depth maintenance and land reclamation projects in the Gulf of Mexico; the first project being the dredging of the River Grijalba, assigned to the Mexican Navy by the Mexican Federal Government.

    “This is the first Dutch dredger delivered to Mexico in years and we are very proud to be part of that by delivering it to our very valued customer Secretaría de Marina – Armada de México, especially because we know that this dredger will contribute to the growth of the southeastern region of Mexico,” says Horacio Delgado, Damen commercial manager for Mexico.

    Damen’s philosophy of standardised shipbuilding of series vessels for stock, meant that the dredger was available when the Mexican Navy placed their order last year. The dredger has been shipped to Mexico as deck cargo, thanks to its modular, dismountable nature, which makes for easy transportation anywhere in the world, by road, rail or sea.

    In addition to the dredger itself, Damen is also contracted by the navy to provide additional services including spare parts, consultancy support, simulator and technical assistance.

    The Damen CSD650 is so called due to its 650mm pipe diameter. The stationary dredger is capable of pumping some 7,000 m3/h of mixture to depths of up to -18 meters. The dredge pump is located in a separate pump room, isolating the engine, hydraulic and electric installations from the mixture piping.

    The CSD650 is the twelfth vessel that Damen has delivered to the Mexican Navy. Previous deliveries include everything from patrol vessels to logistic support ships. The delivery of the ARM Reformador (POLA-101 / SIGMA10514) to the navy is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 12,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality.

    Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&D and proven technology.

    Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts.

    For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how. Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works.

    Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

Другие новости по темам: Damen  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 February 4

18:17 North P&I Club launches digital tool to help shipping stay up to date with coronavirus outbreak
18:03 Damen Shipyards congratulates the Mexican Navy for the flagging and entering into service of their new dredgers
18:00 Vinalines eyes to join Global Shipping Alliances
17:45 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade starts drafting legislation amendments for autonomous navigation
17:31 Chomarat, shortlisted for a JEC Innovation Awards with G-Flow™, a structural flow media developed in partnership with Groupe Beneteau
17:23 DNV GL FuelBoss platform creates new online hub for LNG bunkering
16:58 Baltic Exchange and Freightos Group unleash shipping market visibility with first daily container freight index
16:03 Ocean Infinity launches a new pioneering marine technology and data company, Armada
15:44 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved construction of TERMINAL bunkering base at port of Murmansk
15:21 Petersburg Oil Terminal transshipped 7.9 million tonnes of oil products in 2019, up 2.6% YoY
15:06 Centurion selects Novigo for their end-to-end digital enterprise transformation with SAP S/4HANA
14:55 GTNS supports 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering" as its Sponsor
14:03 Zamakona Yards launches the first of the two 69 m reefer vessels
13:42 Stroytransgaz to preserve hydraulic engineering structures of Pionersky terminal
13:20 Bunker market at the Far East ports of Russia sees mixed price movements (graph)
13:01 Port of Gothenburg to request a Maritime Declaration of Health from all calling vessels
12:36 Throughput of port Azov in January 2020 fell by 39% to 366,000 tonnes
12:12 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to Indian Sub-continent
11:08 Dutch Police continues fleet replacement with second Damen patrol vessel
11:03 IMO's Sub-Committee on Ship Design and Construction meeting focused on ship stability criteria
10:45 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
10:37 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for January 2020
10:11 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production in 2019 grew by 1.4% YoY to 2.35 million boe per day
09:52 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04
09:50 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2020 grew by 20% to 102,700 tonnes
09:29 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.57% to $54.76, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.88% to $50.55
09:12 Baltic Dry Index is down to 466 points

2020 February 3

18:36 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to West Africa
18:06 Philippine Ports Authority bans disembarkation of vessel crews from nCoV-hit China
17:24 NES takes part in Havila Coastal Route project to achive zero-emission operations
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from North Europe to Middle East & Indian Subcontinent and from Mediterranean to Far East
16:42 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2020 remained flat YoY at 5.61 million tonnes
16:24 YILPORT Huelva is awarded for its implementation of NAVIS N4
16:15 Implementation of projects under South-East Finland – Russia Cross Border Cooperation Programme 2014-2020 discussed in Kotka
15:50 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet entered the North Sea
15:27 Maritime Minister meets ABP Apprentices at Port of Southampton
15:04 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 10,700 in RF spot market
14:41 Optimarin breaks records in 2019 and positions for future growth
14:23 Beginning of icebreaker assistance period announced at Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg
14:02 Icebreaker assistance period at Big Port St. Petersburg begins on February 4
13:39 Finnlines announces changes in its management
13:20 KN to operate GNA’s LNG import terminal in Brazil
12:55 Challenging 2019 increased focus on efficiency of KN operations
12:32 Port of Tallinn informed by Health Board of Estonia that risk of contracting coronavirus in the country is very low
12:08 Port of Singapore extends precautionary measures to minimise risk of spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus
11:41 Russian Railways' network loading down 4.9% to 100.2 million tonnes in January 2020
11:08 ECSA wants to see the current European shipping centre maintained after Brexit
10:47 Northern Fleet divers team arrives in Sevastopol to prepare for Depth 2020 contest
10:29 BC Ferries awards contract for additional Salish Class vessel
10:08 Cochin Shipyard launches passenger/cargo ship for Andaman Administration
09:50 Finnlines announces Bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
09:40 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.02% to $56.61, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.52% to $51.83
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 487 points
09:08 Seventeen parties signed a declaration of intent for climate-neutral Rhine-Alps corridor
08:34 IMO appoints Conference Division Director

2020 February 2

16:27 Contract award for Skandi Vitoria
15:28 USCG terminates multiple illegal charters in Miami during Super Bowl week
14:31 Kirby announces Q4 and 2019 full year results
13:37 Huntington Ingalls awarded $44m life cycle engineering contract on Navy's LPD-17 class TDS program